College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Wednesday, December 1st

There’s a handful of Top 25 teams in action Wednesday in college basketball, as the non-conference schedule continues after the conclusion of Thanksgiving invitational tournaments. No. 6 Villanova and No. 25 Seton Hall will be on tap early in the slate, while No. 20 USC concludes the day’s schedule.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for today, December 1st. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Louisville +5 vs. No. 22 Michigan State

This technically might not be considered an upset, even if the Spartans have a number beside them and the Cardinals don’t. Louisville is 5-1 this season and now gets head coach Chris Mack after his suspension. The Cardinals just knocked off Maryland and have a great chance at taking down the Spartans, even as the road team.

UCF +9.5 vs. No. 21 Auburn

Johnny Dawkins has 10 upperclassmen on this year’s Knights team, including high-scoring guard Darin Green Jr. UCF is 4-1 this season, and the one loss came against Oklahoma by three points. Auburn is 5-1 on the season and features three standout guards, so this will be a challenging task for the Knights. They do have the star player and the experience to pull off the shocker on the road Wednesday.

No. 14 Florida vs. Oklahoma -1

The Gators are undefeated and look like well-oiled machine at this point, with five players averaging double figures scoring. Florida goes on the road to face an Oklahoma team off to a great start under new head coach Porter Moser. Home underdogs are usually a good bet, especially early in the college basketball season. The Sooners are more than capable of handing the Gators their first loss, and that’s why this would be an upset by ranking only, not against the spread.

