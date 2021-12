Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Wednesday, December 1st

We’ve finally reached the month of December and there’s a full slate of games for Wednesday as 13 ranked teams will be in action.

The two marquee matchups on tonight’s docket are a pair of battles in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. No. 22 Michigan State is coming off a loss to No. 4 Baylor and will try to get back on track when welcoming Louisville to East Lansing. Later, No. 24 Michigan will be back in action for the first time in a week when heading down to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina.

We’ll also have our first taste of Pac-12 conference action with No. 5 UCLA hosting Colorado and No. 20 USC hosting Utah.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Wednesday, December 1 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

#6 Villanova vs. Pennsylvania

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Odds: Villanova -16.5, Total 139.5

Wagner vs. #25 Seton Hall

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS2

Location: Newark, NJ

Odds: Seton Hall -14, Total 135.5

#18 Memphis vs. Georgia

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Channel: SECN

Location: Athens, GA

Odds: Memphis -12, Total 145.5

Louisville vs. #22 Michigan State

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Location: East Lansing, MI

Odds: Michigan State -5, Total 133.5

Central Arkansas vs. #10 Arkansas

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: SECN+

Location: Fayetteville, AR

Odds: Arkansas -31, Total 150

#14 Florida vs. Oklahoma

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Bally Sports

Location: Norman, OK

Odds: Oklahoma -1, Total 134

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. #19 Iowa State

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+

Location: Ames, IA

Odds: Iowa State -29.5, 137.5

UCF vs. #21 Auburn

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: SECN+

Location: Auburn, AL

Odds: Auburn -9.5, Total 142.5

#12 BYU vs. Utah Valley

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+

Location: Orem, UT

Odds: BYU -14, Total 139

#23 Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Location: Atlanta, FL

Odds: Wisconsin -3.5, Total 132.5

#24 Michigan vs. North Carolina

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Odds: Michigan -1.5, Total 148.5

Colorado vs. #5 UCLA

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Pac-12N

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Odds: UCLA -13.5, Total 141.5

Utah vs. #20 USC

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Pac-12N

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Odds: USC -7.5, Total 138

