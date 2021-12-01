20 USC vs. Utah: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The undefeated USC Trojans have looked better than advertised so far, but they’ll get one of their toughest tests of the young season so far as the Utah Utes come to the Galen Center on Wednesday night.

USC (6-0) lost Evan Mobley to the NBA Draft, but have Chevez Goodwin stepping nicely at 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game so far. The Trojans knocked of San Diego State 58-43 on a neutral floor in Anaheim last Friday behind 18 points and 12 rebounds from Evan’s brother Isaiah Mobley.

Utah’s new coach Craig Smith came over from Utah State, and hasn’t really pushed the schedule early. BYU knocked off the Utes (5-1) 75-64 in the Holy War in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Point guard Rollie Worster had 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the defeat.

How to watch USC vs. Utah

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 11:30 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -7.5

Total: 137

The Pick

USC -7.5

The Trojans have rolled everyone so far at home, and showed last Saturday they can beat Top 50 teams handily as well. That was in Anaheim, this is in Los Angeles, and Utah isn’t even a Top-50 team. Feels like a soft line here.

