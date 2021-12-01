5 UCLA vs. Colorado: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Pac-12 is kicking this off a bit earlier than most conferences, as the Colorado Buffaloes head to Los Angeles for the No. 5 UCLA Bruins on the first day of December.

UCLA is 6-1 including a win over No. 6 Villanova, but fell by 20 to Gonzaga earlier this season. Johnny Juzang is picking up right where he left off with last year’s Final Four run, averaging 17.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. The Bruins beat UNLV 73-51 in their first true road game last Saturday.

Colorado (6-1, 1-0 Pac-12) knocked off Stanford 80-76 on Sunday behind 22 points from senior forward Evan Battey. CU only committed six turnovers while forcing 15, and got a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double from Jabari Walker.

How to watch Colorado vs. UCLA

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -13.5

Total: 141.5

The Pick

UCLA -13.5

The biggest home court advantage in college basketball statistically belongs to the Buffs at 4.9 points per game per KenPom. This is the first true road game for CU this season, and add that to the midweek mayhem of a game after classes on Tuesday and a flight. It’s enough of an upset to the rhythm where the Bruins can cover.

