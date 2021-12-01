24 Michigan vs. North Carolina: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 24 Michigan Wolverines take on the UNC Tar Heels in a battle between the Big Ten and the ACC. The Wolverines need to get on track before heading into conference play. The Tar Heels still feel like they are trying to find their identity under a new coach and with a new lineup. Tipoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET from the Dean Dome on Wednesday, December 1st with the game airing on ESPN.

The Wolverines (4-2) have suffered two early-season losses. The first was a surprise upset by Seton Hall and the other was an 18 point loss to the Arizona Wildcats. How they respond to these games is going to give them an idea of how competitive they will be for the rest of the season. Their most productive player so far has been sophomore center, Hunter Dickinson who has played in six games and is averaging 14.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.

The Tar Heels (4-2) have won the games that they have had two, but haven’t competed in their first two big games of the year. They lost by nine to then-No. 6 Purdue and then they lost by 17 to then-No. 17 Tennessee. They are shooting 48.7% from the field through six games. Junior forward Armando Bacot has been a force averaging 15.7 points and 8.7 rebounds so far, but he can’t do it all himself.

How to watch Michigan vs. North Carolina

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 9:15 p.m. ET

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan -1.5

Total: 148.5

The Pick

UNC +1.5

Home dog against a team in UM that hasn’t played a true road game yet. The crowd will be rocking in the Dean Dome, and when you haven’t played in front of hostile fans in two years that’s a problem.

