23 Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Both teams are entering with a 5-1 record and are leading their respective conferences early in the season. Tipoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 1st with the game airing on ESPN 2.

The Badgers (5-1) have rebounded from their lone loss of the season with three straight wins. Their biggest win of the young season came against the Houston Cougars who were ranked No. 12 at the time. The Badgers are led by sophomore guard Johnny Davis who has played in five games and is averaging 20.2 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets (5-1) were shocked by Miami of Ohio in their season opener, but it looks like it may have lit the fire under their team they needed as they have won five straight games. Their next two games against Wisconsin and UNC will let them know what to expect from this season. Senior guard Jordan Usher has been doing it all for them so far this season as he is averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game through six games.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 9:15 p.m. ET

Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -3.5

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Georgia Tech +3.5

Wisconsin hasn’t played a true road game yet, and Tech’s stinker against Georgia Southern last time out means they were looking ahead to this one. We’ll take the Bees at home with the points.

