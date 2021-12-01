No. 14 Florida vs. Oklahoma: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners will get together in a spicy non-conference matchup on Wednesday, December 1st from Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Florida is off to a strong start as they will enter Wednesday night’s game undefeated through six contests including impressive victories over the Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida State Seminoles. Gators big man Colin Castleton averages a double-double with 14.8 points and 10 rebounds, both of which lead the team.

Oklahoma has a 6-1 record, though the Sooners have received a weak schedule to this point, and their loss came to the Utah State Aggies in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. The Sooners are widely considered as an intriguing bubble team in early Bracketology land as a team that rates better in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency than on offense.

How to watch Florida vs. Oklahoma

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma

TV: Bally Sports

Where to live stream online: Ballysports.com, Bally Sports App available for iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Oklahoma -1

Total: 134

The Pick

OU -1

The Sooners looked out of sorts in their first true road game of the season at C. Florida on Saturday, but have performed well at home. Meanwhile this will be the first true road game for UF, and traveling road teams have shown some difficulty adjusting to hostile environments so far this year after empty stadiums last season.

