Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. No. 19 Iowa State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones have gotten off to a better start than just about anyone expected heading into a home matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Wednesday, December 1st in Ames, Iowa.

The Cyclones were picked to finish last in the Big 12 but a few weeks into the season, they are inside the top 20 in the latest poll. Iowa State beat consecutive ranked opponents in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, New York when they knocked off the Xavier Musketeers and Memphis Tigers - both by double digits - to improve to 6-0.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will enter Wednesday’s game with a 1-7 record through the first month of the season. The Golden Lions lost their first seven games by double digits, and their only win came on Monday when they beat Arkansas Baptist College, an NAIA program.

How to watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. No. 19 Iowa State

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Iowa State -30

Total: 138

The Pick

Pine Bluff +30

This is a trap for ISU, between a win over Memphis and Creighton. And as bad as Pine Bluff is, they tend to play teams close on the death march of paycheck games they’re taking. They kept Creighton and Colorado State to under 20, and 30 is just too many.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.