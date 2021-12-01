Central Florida vs. No. 21 Auburn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 Auburn Tigers will return to the floor on Wednesday, December 1st for a home matchup against the UCF Knights from Auburn Arena.

The Tigers will enter Wednesday’s game with a 5-1 record and are coming off a 20-point victory over the Syracuse Orange at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Earlier in the tournament, Auburn suffered their first loss of the season in double overtime against the UConn Huskies.

UCF won four of their first five games of the season and is coming off loss No. 1 against the Oklahoma Sooners 65-62 over the weekend. Darin Green Jr. has gotten off to a hot start and is the team’s leading scorer with 16.4 points per game.

How to watch Central Florida vs. No. 21 Auburn

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: SEC Network/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -9.5

Total: 141

The Pick

Auburn -9.5

The Knights haven’t played a tough road game in a hostile environment yet, and that’s been a challenge for teams after the empty arenas of last year the first time they see it. We’ll take the Tigers because of the fans in the stands with a number that looks about right to us.

