No. 12 BYU vs. Utah Valley: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The BYU Cougars went from unranked to being a top-15 program in just a few weeks, and they will look to continue their roll against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Wednesday, December 1st.

BYU is off to a 6-0 start against some good competition with victories that include wins over the San Diego State Aztecs, Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes. Alex Barcello is picking up where he left off from last year’s breakout season, and he is averaging 18.5 points per game to lead the team.

Utah Valley won six of their first seven games this year, and their lone loss came against the Boise State Broncos in the season opener. Big man Fardaws Aimaq has been fantastic to this point of the season, averaging 20.3 points and 13.7 rebounds per game through the first seven contests.

How to watch No. 12 BYU vs. Utah Valley

When: Wednesday, December 1st, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: UCCU Center, Orem, UT

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Watch ESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: BYU -14

Total: 139

The Pick

Utah Valley +14

Utah Valley has gone to overtime twice for two road wins at Pepperdine and Long Beach State. They’re a solid squad, and this might be the biggest home game since they’ve gone D1. They hang on here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.