Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Pacers on Wednesday

The Atlanta Hawks (11-10) will pay a visit to the Indiana Pacers (9-14) on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Atlanta has been off for a few days, with their last game coming on Saturday in a 99-90 loss to the New York Knicks. The Pacers are coming off a narrow 100-98 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday and will be looking for a bounce back win at home.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Pacers favored by one point at home. They’re priced at -115 on the moneyline while the Hawks aren’t far off at -105. The point total is set at 218.

Hawks vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers -1 (-110)

The Hawks got off to a rough start to the season but have been clawing their way back into contention. They’re currently in 10th place but only 3.5 games behind first-place Brooklyn, with plenty of season left to play. Unfortunately for Atlanta, away games are not a strong suit. The Hawks are 3-8 on the road this year and it just got a little worse for them as Bogdan Bogdanovic is sidelined with an ankle sprain for at least the next two weeks. They’re also without De’Andre Hunter (tendon), and Cam Reddish’s status is day-to-day with a wrist injury. The Pacers are just 6-4 at home and will be missing Justin Holiday (health & safety) and TJ Warren (foot). I think the Pacers get the edge in this one.

Over/Under: Under 218 (-110)

The Hawks have been averaging 115.3 points per game through their last three games while the Pacers are at 104. However, with the absence of Bogdanovic and Reddish’s status up in the air, I wouldn’t expect their score to be too inflated tonight especially on the road. Both teams have hit the under more often than the over this season, and I think under is the safe play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.