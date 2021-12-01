Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, December 1

There’s plenty of action tonight on the NBA slate with nine games and 18 teams going head-to-head. The night tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET and wraps up with the Sacramento Kings vs. the LA Clippers which tips off at 10:30 p.m. With so many games happening, let’s look at some of the best player props for Wednesday night’s action.

Jayson Tatum over 24.5 points (-115)

Tatum has been averaging 24.3 points per game this season, good for 10th best in the league. He’s hit a couple stumbling blocks recently, including a season-low eight point performance on Sunday against the Raptors. The Celtics will be back at home tonight against a Philadelphia team that’s still adjusting with the return of Joel Embiid, and Tatum will be looking to have a big bounce back performance.

Clint Capela over 13.5 rebounds (-110)

Capela has been a monster on the glass this season, averaging a third-best 12.7 rebounds per game. He just grabbed a season-high 22 boards in the Hawks’ loss to the Knicks on Saturday, and hasn’t totaled less than 13 in his last five games. The Hawks will be on the road against the Pacers who are allowing 51.8 rebounds per game to their opponents so far this season.

Will Barton over 2.5 3-pointers (+100)

Barton, while hot and cold throughout November, has a high ceiling when it comes to shots from downtown, topping out at 7-for-9 in early November. He’s making 39.1 percent of his threes this season, and that number goes up to an even 40 percent throughout November. He just made four of his six attempts in the Nuggets’ win over Miami on Monday, and has hit at least two in five of his last six outings. The only goose egg he’s drawn from beyond the arc in that span was against the Suns, who have one of the better perimeter defenses in the league. Orlando has been allowing 13.1 threes made per game and should be a good opportunity for Barton to nail a few extra.

