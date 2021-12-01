NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Wednesday, December 1

We have a nine-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday night, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road to play the Boston Celtics and then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Sacramento Kings will play the Los Angeles Clippers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Chris Duarte, Pacers, $4,000

For our first value play, we are going to start with Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte, who has not played like a rookie this season. Duarte is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 23.6 fantasy points per game. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has scored in double figures in four straight games and averaging 22.7 fantasy points per game. Indiana will be going up against the Hawks, who are ranked 19th against SGs (OPRK) this season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wizards, $4,400

We’ve highlighted Caldwell-Pope as value play a few times this season as he’s been playing solid basketball for the Wizards. The veteran wing player scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3pt) and 25.8 fantasy points in only 25 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. KCP has scored 20 fantasy points or more in five out of his last six games. Washington will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are ranked 28th against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season.

Jeff Green, Nuggets, $4,800

Our last value play for tonight’s slate will be Nuggets veteran forward Jeff Green, who has played tremendous basketball over the last four games. Green is averaging 17.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 59.1 percent from the field and 47.1% from three-point range on 4.7 attempts per game. From a DFS angle, the 35-year-old year-old has provided excellent value, averaging 24.8 fantasy points per game in their last five games. Denver will be going up against the Magic, who are ranked 25th against SF/PFs (OPRK) this season. The Nuggets won’t have Austin Rivers or Bones Hyland (health and safety protocols).