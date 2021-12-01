Antonio Brown not practicing on Wednesday for Week 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver isn’t at the start of practice on Wednesday. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out the last five games. Head coach Bruce Arians said that he hoped brown could return this week and it is still early, but his absence isn’t a good sign.

I still do not see Antonio Brown at Bucs practice today. Also no Aaron Stinnie (knee), Jaelon Darden (concussion), Mike Edwards (knee). Still only Wednesday though. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 1, 2021

Tyler Johnson has taken over Brown’s snaps, but hasn’t been able to put up useful fantasy football stats during that time. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski have shown themselves as the only receiving options who have decent fantasy upside with brown out.

Fantasy football implications

After such a long amount of time on the sideline, Brown isn’t likely to be a fantasy start in his first game back, whenever that is. We also can’t rely on his backup for fantasy points. It looks best to hold off on playing him until we can feel confident about his health.