J.D. McKissic not practicing on Wednesday due to a concussion for Week 13

UPDATE: Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that McKissic has a concussion, per Scott Abraham.

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, per Rhiannon Walker. However, McKissic tweeted on Tuesday that he was good.

Fantasy football implications

The veteran running back suffered a neck injury late in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday. McKissic had 30 yards on seven carries and a touchdown, along with five receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown. It’s good to see McKissic in good spirits after he was carted off the field earlier this week. This season, he’s served as a quality backup to starting running back Antonio Gibson. McKissic has 212 yards on the ground, 397 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns.

If McKissic cannot play on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, we should see undrafted free agent rookie running back Jaret Patterson receive some snaps. This season, Patterson has 104 yards on 11 carries and only played three snaps on offense against the Seahawks.