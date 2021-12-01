Kyler Murray practicing on Wednesday for Week 13

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is practicing on Wednesday, per Mike Jurecki. Murray was able to get limited practices in for Week 11, but was held out with a bye week coming for the team in Week 12. All signs point to him being able to go this week, but a full practice on Wednesday would be the best possible sign. We’ll find out how he is designated later in the day when the injury report comes out.

Fantasy football implications

A healthy Murray is a must start as usual.