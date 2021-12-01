DeAndre Hopkins practicing on Wednesday for Week 13

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned to practice on Wednesday for Week 13. Hopkins has missed three games due to a hamstring injury and four weeks when you consider the bye last week. His presence at practice on Wednesday is a great sign as long as he can get in a limited session.

In open portion of Cardinals practice: QB Kyler Murray participating at usual level; WR DeAndre Hopkins present and participating somewhat; LG Justin Pugh seen on field, but not taking part in blocking sled drills; NT Rashard Lawrence present, as was G Max Garcia. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) December 1, 2021

With Hopkins out, Antoine Wesley has seen the biggest bump in snaps, but Zach Ertz and Christian Kirk have seen the biggest bump in production. When he does return, the snaps should stay about the same for the group, with Wesley returning to the bench. They should also get Kyler Murray back, which will also change the dynamic of the offense.

Fantasy football implications

Hopkins could have a snap count restriction in his first game back, but he’s just too good to sit as long as he’s starting. Murray and Nuk will want to get back on the same page against an overall poor Bears team.