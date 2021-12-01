Kadarius Toney misses practice on Wednesday for Week 13

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not participate in practice on Wednesday due his nagging quad injury. The rookie wideout appeared to be working on the side with trainers.

In other non-Daniel Jones injury news, WR Kadarius Toney was going to work with trainers today. Seems like he will miss another game.

WR Sterling Shepard at least stretched the team. Perhaps he has a better shot to play in Miami. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) December 1, 2021

Like his contemporaries in the Giants receiver room, Toney has been banged up at various points throughout the 2021 season and has missed multiple games this year. The rookie playmaker was forced to miss Sunday’s 13-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles due to this very ailment and the prospects of him starting in this week’s road battle at the Miami Dolphins don’t look great.

Toney was last in action in their 30-10 Week 11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, catching seven of 12 targets for 40 yards in the loss.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status as the week rolls on. If he misses practice on Thursday, then that’s the time to start making backup plans.