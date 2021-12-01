 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kadarius Toney misses practice on Wednesday for Week 13

We break down the news that Kadarius Toney was held of Giants practice on Wednesday.

By Nick Simon
Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants carries the ball after a reception as Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defends during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not participate in practice on Wednesday due his nagging quad injury. The rookie wideout appeared to be working on the side with trainers.

Like his contemporaries in the Giants receiver room, Toney has been banged up at various points throughout the 2021 season and has missed multiple games this year. The rookie playmaker was forced to miss Sunday’s 13-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles due to this very ailment and the prospects of him starting in this week’s road battle at the Miami Dolphins don’t look great.

Toney was last in action in their 30-10 Week 11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, catching seven of 12 targets for 40 yards in the loss.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status as the week rolls on. If he misses practice on Thursday, then that’s the time to start making backup plans.

