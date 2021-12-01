Sterling Shepard practicing Wednesday for Week 13

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard appears to be on track to make his return from a quad injury this week. The wideout was spotted at the start of Wednesday’s practice ready to go with the team.

We’ll find out if he got actual practice reps but he seems to be well on his way to returning against the Dolphins this Sunday.

Sterling Shepard looked like someone who is on track to play this week. Adoree' Jackson was doing some stuff that makes it seem like he could play Sunday. Would not expect Toney or Rudolph to make it based on my 5 minutes of observations. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) December 1, 2021

Shepard’s 2021 season has been stunted by injuries and he has only appeared in five games total this season. He has been sidelined for a full month due to this current quad injury, his last appearance being in the team’s Week 8 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. He had caught 32 of 43 targets for 324 yards and a touchdown this season.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy managers should keep their eyes out for more reports on Shepard’s status heading into the weekend. If he can get in a full practice by Friday, he’ll be more than likely good to go.