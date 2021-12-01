DeVante Parker returns to practice on Wednesday for Week 13

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was back at practice on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Giants, per Alain Poupart. Parker was placed on IR back on Nov. 5 due to a hamstring injury. The Dolphins now have 21 days to add Parker back to the active roster.

Fantasy football implications

The Dolphins would love to get Parker back into the fold for the stretch towards a potential playoff run. Without the veteran wideout, Miami has leaned on rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has showed out over the last few weeks. In Week 12 against the Panthers, the rookie wideout had nine receptions (10 targets) for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Waddle has been one of Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite targets and has seen a consistent target share. If Parker gets activated this week or next, he’ll slide right back into the No. 2 wide receiver spot opposite of Waddle.