Corey Davis not practicing on Wednesday for Week 13 with groin injury

Head coach Robert Saleh says that New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis won’t practice on Wednesday. Davis missed last week with a groin injury and appears on track to miss another game this week when the Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Corey Davis is not practicing today, per Saleh. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 1, 2021

Davis will need to return tomorrow for a real chance to play with a soft tissue injury that will need to be tested at full speed for more than one day. Last week Keelan Cole saw the biggest bump in work with Davis out, but Cole is dealing with COVID-19 and won’t be able to play this week.

Fantasy football implications

If things continue like this and Davis can’t go, Elijah Moore should remain the top receiver in the group. Even if Davis can return, Moore has proven himself as a weekly start, but I’d be cautious with Davis coming back from a soft tissue injury for fantasy.