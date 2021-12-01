Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at TD Garden. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m ET. Both teams are 11-10 on the season and sit four games behind first-place Brooklyn. The Sixers are coming off a 101-96 win at home over the Magic on Monday, while the Celtics took down the Raptors with a 109-97 score on Sunday. Both teams will look to keep that winning momentum going in tonight’s contest.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are favored by three points and priced at -145 on the moneyline. The Sixers are at +125 while the point total is 206.

76ers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -3 (-110)

The 76ers just saw the return of Joel Embiid, who played his first game since November 6th as he was out with COVID-19. He put up 42 points and 14 rebounds in his return in a 121-120 OT loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday. His second game back wasn’t quite as big of a performance, with 16 points and 13 rebounds in the win over the Magic. While they look somewhat rejuvenated, it’ll take them at least a few games to find their usual rhythm with the big man back in the middle.

The Celtics are 5-4 at home and have shown inconsistent results for the majority of the season so far. Jayson Tatum put up his worst performance of the season Sunday against the Raptors with eight points, although he was able to log 10 assists and seven rebounds. Expect a bounce back performance from the league’s 10th-best scorer. Although it’ll probably be a close game, I think the Celtics cover in this one.

Over/Under: Over 206 (-110)

This seems like a relatively low point total, especially for these two teams. They’re both averaging just over 107 points per game this season, which is more than enough to hit the over from both teams if they hit their average. Both teams have only failed to hit triple digits once in their last five outings, so expect this one to comfortably go over 206.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.