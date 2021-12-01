Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) will travel to Miami to take on the Heat (13-8) for the first time this season. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavs have strung two straight wins together after defeating the Magic 105-92, and more recently the Mavericks with a score of 114-96. Miami just suffered a 120-111 loss at home to the Nuggets and will look to bounce back tonight against Cleveland.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Heat favored by 5 points, priced at -200 on the moneyline. The Cavs are at +170 and the point total is set at 206.

Cavaliers vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +5 (-110)

Although the Miami Heat are favored to win the game, the spread is large enough that the Cavs have a good shot at being able to cover even if they don’t end up winning. The Heat could also potentially be without some key players, as Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Bam Adebayo (thumb), Tyler Herro (rest), and Jimmy Butler (back) are all day-to-day with their respective injuries. Herro is listed as probable although he’s missed the last two games. Butler missed Monday night’s loss to the Nuggets and is listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s contest. If some of these players can’t go, the Cavs have a real shot at grabbing a win.

Over/Under: Under 206 (-115)

The Cavs are near the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to scoring, as they’ve been averaging just 103.6 points per game this season. That number jumps up to 111.3 when looking at just their last three games, though. Cleveland has stayed under the total quite a bit recently, as they’re just 7-14 on the over/under this season.

