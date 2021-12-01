Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Charlotte Hornets will continue their four-game road trip with a matchup against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The Hornets (13-10) have lost two consecutive games after losing 133-119 to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The Bucks (13-8) have won five straight games after defeating the Indiana Pacers by 18 points on Sunday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Hornets vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -8.5

The Hornets will try to get their defense in check as they look to snap their two-game losing streak. After giving up 146 points to the Houston Rockets over the weekend, Charlotte then gave up 133 points to the Chicago Bulls. The Hornets allowed the Bulls to shoot 59.6% from the field and 46.7% from three-point range, both percentages are eerily similar to what the Rockets were able to do a few nights ago. Now the Hornets will have to face the Bucks, who are shooting 47% from the field in their last 10 games. Charlotte is 2-4 against the spread in their last six games and 4-5 ATS after a loss this season.

As for the Bucks, they’ve been on fire ever since they got back Khris Middleton from his battle with COVID-19. Milwaukee has won seven straight games and five straight at home this season. Over the course of their seven-game win streak, the Bucks are defeating teams by an average of 14.8 points per game. Milwaukee is 4-2 ATS in their last six games, but 3-6 ATS as a home favorite this season. With the Hornets’ defense still out of whack, I could see the Bucks jumping out to an early lead and getting the cover.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

In their last three games, the Hornets have allowed 130.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the Bucks are averaging 117.3 points per game in their last three games. In fact, in their last five games, Milwaukee has scored at 114 points every time. Charlotte has an over record of 13-10, while the Bucks are 7-14 when it comes to the over. We are going to take the over in what should be an up and down, high-scoring game between the two teams.

