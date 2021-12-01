Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Clippers on Wednesday

The Sacramento Kings will play the first game of a home-and-home series against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Kings (8-14), who lost 117-92 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Clippers (11-10) have lost three out of their last four games, which includes a 19-point defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Kings vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -7.5

The Kings are looking to snap their two-game losing streak after losing by double digits to the Lakers on Tuesday night. Sacramento has played solid hoops on the road this season with a record of 5-6. However, the Kings are also 1-2 straight-up when playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Kings are 3-10 against the spread in their last 13 games this season and 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games against the Clippers.

As for the Clippers, they are also looking to snap their two-game losing streak after they lost 123-104 at home on Monday. Los Angeles 2-3 in the last five games, which have all been at home. In the Clippers’ last two losses against the Warriors and Pelicans, both opponents shot over 40% from behind the arc. The Clippers will look to clean that up as the Kings are only shooting 32.2% from three-point range this season. Los Angeles is 1-6 ATS in their last seven games and 1-4 ATS in their last five games at home. However, they are 6-8 ATS when they are the home favorite. The Clippers have had their struggles to start this season, but they should be able to win with Paul George leading the way.

Over/Under: Under 217.5

The point total has gone over in four of Sacramento’s last six games. Meanwhile, the point total has gone under in six of Los Angeles’ last nine games. The Kings’ over record is 10-12, while Clippers are right behind them at 9-12. However, the Clippers are the better defensive team, holding opponents to 103.6 points per game this season and 102.5 points per game at STAPLES Center.

