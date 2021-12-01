Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge brings together 20 of the best golfers in the world to the Bahamas at Albany for a weekend of fun and a limited field.

A year ago, Henrik Stenson at -18 won the tournament by one shot over Jon Rahm. This year, Rory McIlroy (+700) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Collin Morikawa (+750), Justin Thomas (+900), Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth (+1100). The defending champ Stenson is +6500, and the last choice of the odds board.

While there’s $1 million available for the winner, this is about as relaxed as you’ll see the best players in the world. And even if you can’t break par on any given round, you’re going home with $100,000 after a nice week in the Bahamas. There’s worse ways to make it to the top of your occupation.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:05 a.m. ET. You can watch the first round on the Golf Channel from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of Hero World Challenger on Thursday.