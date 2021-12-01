 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge tees off at 11:05 a.m. ET on Thursday at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course on November 07, 2021 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Hero World Challenge brings together 20 of the best golfers in the world to the Bahamas at Albany for a weekend of fun and a limited field.

A year ago, Henrik Stenson at -18 won the tournament by one shot over Jon Rahm. This year, Rory McIlroy (+700) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Collin Morikawa (+750), Justin Thomas (+900), Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth (+1100). The defending champ Stenson is +6500, and the last choice of the odds board.

While there’s $1 million available for the winner, this is about as relaxed as you’ll see the best players in the world. And even if you can’t break par on any given round, you’re going home with $100,000 after a nice week in the Bahamas. There’s worse ways to make it to the top of your occupation.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:05 a.m. ET. You can watch the first round on the Golf Channel from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of Hero World Challenger on Thursday.

2021 Hero World Challenge, Round 1 tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
11:05 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick Tyrrell Hatton
11:16 a.m. Scottie Scheffler Sam Burns
11:27 a.m. Webb Simpson Daniel Berger
11:38 a.m. Harris English Tony Finau
11:49 a.m. Patrick Reed Abraham Ancer
12:00 p.m. Henrik Stenson Viktor Hovland
12:11 p.m. Justin Rose Xander Schauffele
12:22 p.m. Collin Morikawa Rory McIlroy
12:33 p.m. Justin Thomas Brooks Koepka
12:44 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau Jordan Spieth

