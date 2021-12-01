Bones Hyland, Austin Rivers placed in health and safety protocols

The Denver Nuggets can’t catch a break. Not only will the team be without two key starters in Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Jamal Murray (knee), but now guards Austin Rivers and Bones Hyland are sidelined after being placed in health and safety protocols on Wednesday morning. Rivers and Hyland will miss Wednesday night’s game vs. the Orlando Magic and could be out up to 10 days.

The Nuggets will be pretty shorthanded for their matchup on Wednesday and moving forward. With no Rivers or Hyland, the backcourt depth is lacking. Monte Morris, Will Barton and Facundo Campazzo will have to soak up most of the minutes. Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, JaMychal Green and Nikola Jokic will round out the rotation. Morris and Barton have had plenty of opportunities to step up with players out and haven’t quite lived up to expectations.

The Nuggets remain 7.5-point favorites against the Magic on Wednesday night despite the lack of depth. This is mostly because of how bad Orlando has been this season. If nothing else Jokic can carry the team to a win, but covering this spread will be another story. The over/under is set at 208.5, which seems a bit high given both of these teams. The Nuggets are if nothing else strong on defense while the Magic are inept on offense.