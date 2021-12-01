Andy Dalton will see first-team reps on Wednesday for Week 13

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will take first-team reps in practice on Wednesday, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times. Head coach Matt Nagy also indicated that rookie QB Justin Fields will also practice on Wednesday, but it isn’t clear how many reps he’ll get.

Matt Nagy says #Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) will practice this afternoon. Limited or full participation? We'll have to wait until after practice to find out. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) December 1, 2021

Dalton has stepped in as the Bears starter in place of Fields, who has been dealing with a rib injury since the team’s Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The “Red Rifle” got the start in the team’s 16-13 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions last Thursday, completing 24-of-39 passes for 317 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. If anything, having Dalton as the starter was the original plan for the team this season before there was a whirlwind of momentum behind starting the rookie.

Fantasy football implications

Dalton getting reps with the one’s on Wednesday is an early indicator that he’ll once again get the start on Sunday against the Cardinals. Fantasy managers should prep accordingly.