Miles Sanders gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was limited at practice on Wednesday afternoon due to an ankle injury, per Eliot Shorr-Parks. Sanders suffered the injury in last week’s game against the New York Giants.

Fantasy football implications

After missing three games because of an ankle injury, Sanders made his return to the field in Week 11 against the Saints. The former Penn State running back had 94 yards (season-high) on 16 carries. He followed that up with 64 yards on nine carries in last week’s loss to the Giants before exiting with the aforementioned injury.

The Eagles cannot afford to lose another running back to injury as they are already without Jordan Howard for the next few games. If Sanders is limited in anyway, then we should see Boston Scott and rookie Kenneth Gainwell split the carries on Sunday against the New York Jets. Scott had 64 yards on 15 carries, while Gainwell had three receptions (four targets) for 32 yards.