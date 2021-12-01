Jordan Howard estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday for Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard was listed as a non-participant for practice on Wednesday due to his knee injury. Wednesday was just a walkthrough day for the Eagles, so his designation was an estimation.

#Eagles injury report (estimate bc it was a walkthrough)



Didn't practice:

Jordan Howard (knee)

Boston Scott (illness)

DeVonta Smith (illness)



Limited:

Barnett (ribs)

TJ Edwards (ankle)

Hurts (ankle)

Sanders (ankle)

Sweat (knee) — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 1, 2021

Howard was forced to miss Sunday’s 13-7 loss to the New York Giants due to the injury. He was last in action for the team’s Week 11 victory over the New Orleans Saints, a game where he took 10 carries for 63 yards.

The former Pro Bowl running back was elevated from the Philly practice squad to the active roster in Week 8, a result of injuries and the general ineffectiveness of the Eagles’ running game. Since that elevation, he’s been a reliable offensive weapon as the team started gaining some momentum.

Fantasy football implications

Howards’ status will obviously come down to whether he participates in practice on Thursday and Friday, so fantasy managers should keep tabs on him.