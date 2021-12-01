Allen Robinson not practicing on Wednesday for Week 13

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson did not practice on Wednesday afternoon, per Kevin Fishbain. Robinson has missed Chicago’s last two games due to a hamstring injury. The last time we saw the veteran wide receiver on the field was in Week 9 against the Steelers.

Fantasy football implications

With Robinson being on the shelf for the last two games, it has opened up opportunities for young wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Mooney has produced back-to-back 100 receiving yard performances and is the team’s No. 1 receiver. In last week’s game against the Lions, the second-year wide receiver had five receptions (eight targets) for 123 yards.

Mooney has had three 100-yard receiving games this season and will try to make it four against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Outside of Mooney, we should expect to see Damiere Byrd and Jakeem Grant receive some additional snaps. Byrd had four receptions (five targets) for 42 yards against the Detroit, while Grant had two receptions (four targets) for 25 yards.