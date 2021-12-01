Coby White tests positive for Covid-19, will be out at least 10 days

Chicago Bulls G Coby White has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols, coach Billy Donovan told reporters on Wednesday. White will have to quarantine for at least 10 days and could miss more time depending on his symptoms.

White is just the latest case of a player being placed into health and safety protocols in the NBA. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James was announced as being placed in protocols and appears to have tested positive for coronavirus. The Bulls had a similar problem earlier in the season when C Nikola Vucevic tested positive and was forced to miss time. White has been back for 9 games, returning to the lineup on Nov. 15 after recovering from offseason surgery.

With White out, the Bulls are a bit thin at guard. Zach LaVine is expected to be OK after being listed as questionable for Monday’s win over the Hornets due to an illness. LaVine is set to play Thursday vs. the New York Knicks. White will be out for at least 10 days, per the NBA’s policy. Vucevic missed two weeks when he was placed into health and safety protocols on Nov. 10.

With White out on Thursday, the Bulls will likely rotate in Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu more off the bench. Derrick Jones Jr. and Troy Brown Jr. will continue to be the main bench options on the wing. Really, the biggest boost in value goes to Ayo. In a close game, we could just see Donovan tighten up the rotations and mostly use the starting lineup + Caruso in crunch time.