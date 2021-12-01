Warriors recall Klay Thompson, James Wiseman from G League

The Golden State Warriors recalled SG Klay Thompson and C James Wiseman from G League Santa Cruz on Wednesday. Thompson had practiced with the G League team and played in a scrimmage on Tuesday, hitting a game-winning 3-pointer. Thompson has missed the past two season with two major injuries (ACL tear and Achilles). Damion Lee (personal) was also with the G League team and was recalled.

Wiseman has been working his way back from a knee injury. He was assigned to G League to continue working on individual drills with the team. The fact both Thompson and Wiseman are back with the Dubs is a good sign. There have been reports Klay will likely be ready to return to the lineup later this month or in early 2022. It’s unclear when Wiseman will return.

The Dubs are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It was the Suns’ franchise-tying 17th straight victory which pulled them into a tie with the Dubs for first place in the Wester Conference at 18-3. The two teams will have the rematch on Friday in San Francisco.