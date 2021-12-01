Paul George resting Wednesday vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Paul George Wednesday when they take on the Sacramento Kings. George is getting some much-needed rest after carrying the Clippers offensively this season. The small forward’s absence will certainly impact both teams, along with fantasy/DFS players and bettors.

Paul George sitting out: Fantasy basketball impact

George has an insane usage rate in LA’s offense, and manufactures most of the team’s offensive production. That’s not going to be replaced by one player. The best bets to take over tonight would be Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson, but watch for Luke Kennard to be a possible value add in fantasy and DFS lineups.

Betting impact

The Clippers were originally listed as the favorite, and likely will remain so on the spread and moneyline. Expect both lines to tilt a bit toward the Kings but LA should still be the betting favorite. The Kings could have some value as they look to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to the Lakers.