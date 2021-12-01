 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Justin Fields logs limited practice Wednesday ahead of Week 13 game vs. Cardinals

We break down the news that Fields is back on the practice field for Chicago.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 29-27. 
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears got some good news Wednesday with Justin Fields logging a limited practice session. The rookie quarterback has taken over as the team’s starter but missed the Thanksgiving game due to his rib injury. Andy Dalton is still taking the first-team reps this week, so it remains to be seen whether Fields will be active for Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football implications

No manager should be starting Dalton in fantasy football leagues unless there are some extenuating circumstances. Fields does merit some consideration due to his running ability but probably isn’t consistent enough to toss in lineups yet. The rookie might have more value in keeper and dynasty formats, so it could be worth holding onto him even if he isn’t in the starting lineup. Bears skill players are likely not going to see a major difference in projections and stats regardless of who the quarterback is, so this is really only worthwhile news for Bears fans.

