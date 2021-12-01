Justin Fields logs limited practice Wednesday ahead of Week 13 game vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Bears got some good news Wednesday with Justin Fields logging a limited practice session. The rookie quarterback has taken over as the team’s starter but missed the Thanksgiving game due to his rib injury. Andy Dalton is still taking the first-team reps this week, so it remains to be seen whether Fields will be active for Sunday’s game.

The following Bears also did not practice Wednesday:

Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs)

Akiem Hicks (ankle)

Sam Kamara (concussion)

Allen Robinson (hamstring)

Roquan Smith (hamstring)

Damien Williams (calf) — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 1, 2021

Fantasy football implications

No manager should be starting Dalton in fantasy football leagues unless there are some extenuating circumstances. Fields does merit some consideration due to his running ability but probably isn’t consistent enough to toss in lineups yet. The rookie might have more value in keeper and dynasty formats, so it could be worth holding onto him even if he isn’t in the starting lineup. Bears skill players are likely not going to see a major difference in projections and stats regardless of who the quarterback is, so this is really only worthwhile news for Bears fans.