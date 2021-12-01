Darrell Henderson misses practice Wednesday due to thigh injury

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to get back in the win column in Week 13 when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. LA could be without top running back Darrell Henderson as he is dealing with a thigh injury. He did not take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

Rams-Jaguars injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup at SoFi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ZjnaMgXdNI — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 1, 2021

Fantasy football implications

This is obviously something to monitor for Henderson’s managers, who saw the running back playing through some thigh issues throughout the season. Henderson does have some injury history over the last couple seasons and the Rams have a capable backup ready in Sony Michel. Since this was just a walkthrough estimation, the practice reports of note will be Thursday and Friday. Henderson and the Rams do have a favorable matchup against the Jaguars, so it would be a shame if the running back was unable to suit up due to an injury. Michel would be in line to lead the backfield if Henderson is out.