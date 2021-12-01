Odell Beckham Jr. limited at practice on Wednesday for Week 13

Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. was limited at practice on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Week 13 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. OBJ is dealing with a hip injury after Week 12’s loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. We saw Beckham come up limping a few times during the contest, though he did get in the end zone.

Fantasy football implications

It was just a limited practice, so OBJ has a few more days to get back to full participant. This shouldn’t impact his status for Week 13 vs. the Jags, but we’ll see what happens the next few days. Beckham is up there in age and has been dealing with injuries for what seems like the past 3-4 seasons. This injury is something to keep an eye on for now. If OBJ is limited again on Thursday, we could see a questionable tag heading into the game this week.

If Beckham somehow misses this week, it’s a big upgrade for both Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. Each wideout should see an increase in targets if OBJ sits. Darrell Henderson is also on the injury report as a DNP, so his absence would put most emphasis on the passing game, which should do well against the Jaguars.