Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. injured Wednesday vs. Thunder [UPDATE]

Update — Wood has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night’s game vs. the Thunder due to an ankle injury. The Rockets also lost G Kevin Porter Jr. to a thigh injury, something that has made him miss games this season. Houston loses its two best players against OKC and rookie Jalen Green is still sidelined.

The Rockets had been on a three-game winning streak, which will be tough to maintain without Woo and KPJ in the second half vs. the Thunder. If Houston can extend things, it may not even matter in the end. At 4-16, the Rockets were already tanking. It was still encouraging to see the team making some progress.

With Wood and Porter out, it’s the ... checks box score ... Garrison Mathews and Jae’Sean Tate show? Hopefully Kenyon Martin Jr. gets some more run. He played well in stretches as a rookie last season.

The Houston Rockets saw big man Christian Wood go back to the locker room in Wednesday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with an ankle injury. Wood has gone to the locker room earlier in the contest and returned to the game, but must have aggravated the issue.

Wood has been Houston’s best player and leading scorer, so losing him would be a major blow for a team already at the bottom of the league. This is a rebuilding year for Houston, so Wood is a candidate to be moved by the trade deadline for draft assets. The Rockets are already dealing with Jalen Green being out, so Wood’s injury causes more problems for head coach Stephen Silas.

From a fantasy standpoint, this elevates Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr. slightly. The Rockets weren’t going to garner many bets against the spread or on the moneyline anyway, so it’s unlikely any swing in odds would change how bettors react to this news.