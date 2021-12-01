Karl-Anthony Towns has X-Rays on back after loss to Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns briefly left Wednesday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards due to lower back pain. He was able to play 33 minutes, scoring 34 points with 10 rebounds in the loss. KAT had X-Rays after the game and those came back negative, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Towns should be fine but he’s also a pretty big deal, so we’re going to monitor his status. The T-Wolves face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night and are actually playing competitive basketball. At 11-11, the T-Wolves are in the play-in tournament picture and have a shot to move up a bit. A lot of that has been the emergence of second-year guard Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 22 points per game this season.