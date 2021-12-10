 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the track during previews ahead of Round 8:Yas Island of the Formula 2 Championship at Yas Marina Circuit on December 09, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Formula 1 wraps up the 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates this weekend for the last race. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are battling for the points total, with the rivals tied at 369.5 points through 21 races. Valtteri Bottas is third at 218 points, so the season finale comes down to the top two drivers. And qualifying could very well prove a deciding factor.

Qualifying airs on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET, the day before the race. It is approximately one hour in length and is broken up into three stages with an intermission after the first and second stages. The first stage is 20 minutes and features all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. The five slowest cars in this second stage are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Hamilton enters qualifying as the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -225. Verstappen follows at +220. It’s a sizable drop-off from there, with Bottas installed at +1400 and Sergio Pérez installed at +2800.

How to watch qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Dec 11
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
3 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
5 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
6 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
7 George Russell Williams Racing 63
8 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
10 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
12 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
13 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
16 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
18 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
20 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22

