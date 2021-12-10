F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula 1 wraps up the 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates this weekend for the last race. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are battling for the points total, with the rivals tied at 369.5 points through 21 races. Valtteri Bottas is third at 218 points, so the season finale comes down to the top two drivers. And qualifying could very well prove a deciding factor.

Qualifying airs on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET, the day before the race. It is approximately one hour in length and is broken up into three stages with an intermission after the first and second stages. The first stage is 20 minutes and features all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. The five slowest cars in this second stage are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Hamilton enters qualifying as the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -225. Verstappen follows at +220. It’s a sizable drop-off from there, with Bottas installed at +1400 and Sergio Pérez installed at +2800.

How to watch qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Dec 11

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list