Lions placing Jamaal Williams on COVID/reserve list, RB out for Week 14

The Detroit Lions have placed Jamaal Williams on the COVID/reserve list ahead of Week 14, meaning the running back will be out for the Sunday contest against the Denver Broncos. The Lions are already ruling out D’Andre Swift, meaning Jemar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike are likely to split touches Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

This is a huge blow for fantasy managers, who are likely scrambling now to pick up Jefferson or Igwebuike off the waiver wire. Williams was expected to be the lead back with Swift sidelined and had taken most of the touches in his Week 13 start but now even he’s been sidelined due to COVID protocols. Because the game is only a few days away, there’s no opportunity for Williams to clear the protocols. The Lions are going to be severely depleted at the skill positions, and could be even more hampered if tight end T.J. Hockenson is ruled out.