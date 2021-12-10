Heisman Trophy winner: Predictions and odds with final four announced

We know one of four men will win the 2021 Heisman Trophy, and by the betting odds it’s widely expected to be Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Young was already a -200 favorite to win the award heading into conference championship weekend, and left the SEC Championship Game with the trophy as well as 421 yards via 26-44 passing as well as four total touchdowns without a turnover.

While Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler was the preseason favorite for the award at +600, he’s now in the transfer portal and leaving Norman as his head coach Lincoln Riley did already. It shows how much can change in under four months of a college football season.

If it’s not to be Young, Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan makes a strong case. The leader of one of the top defenses in the country, the senior defensive end has 58 tackles, 15.5 for loss, this season as well as two forced fumbles. As much as he’s double-teamed by opponents, he’s certainly worthy of a place in New York City.

While all the bets listed below are taken from before the championship games began and the market is no longer available since voting has begun, it’s safe to say the odds on Young now are even more in his favor as all four players head to Manhattan.

2021 Heisman Trophy winner closing odds and bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Closing Heisman Odds Ranking Player Closing Odds % of Handle % of Bets Ranking Player Closing Odds % of Handle % of Bets 1 Bryce Young -200 25% 15% 2 CJ Stroud +425 13% 7% 3 Kenneth Walker III +1800 11% 13% 4 Spencer Rattler +18000 7% 8% 5 Matt Corral +2200 6% 6% 6 Kenny Pickett +1600 6% 7% 7 Caleb Williams +15000 4% 3% 8 Bijan Robinson +10000 4% 4% 9 Desmond Ridder +5000 3% 4% 10 Aidan Hutchinson +1500 2% 1%

