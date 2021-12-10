Best D/ST streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

We are now in the final stretch of the fantasy football season. With the playoffs right around the corner, you need every advantage you can get. That means you can’t take anything for granted, not even the D/ST you put into your fantasy football lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Congratulations to the Atlanta Falcons for unseating the New York Jets as the worst team in the NFL when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing D/ST. Though they’re not as good as they were at the beginning of the season, the Panthers defense has quietly been pretty effective, averaging the ninth most points at the position. They should feast on the Falcons this week.

Again, this is all about the matchup. The Bears are terrible, giving up more than eight fantasy points per game on average to opposing D/ST. The Packers defense has three picks and a pair of fumble recoveries over their last three weeks, and Justin Fields starting for the Bears this week should only add to those numbers.

It looks like the Giants will have Mike Glennon again this week, though they might have to go with Jake Fromm if Glennon can’t clear the concussion protocol. Either way, it’s a win-win for the Chargers. Not only will the Giants struggle to score points, they turnover the ball pretty consistently.