Best tight end streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

So you need a little help at tight end? No worries. It’s easy to overlook that spot on your fantasy football roster, especially if you had one of the big names. But with a handful of teams on a bye this week and the fantasy playoffs right around the corner, it’s essential to get the right player into your lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Evan Engram, Giants vs. Chargers

At least someone has a connection with Mike Glennon. The Giants tight end caught four passes on five targets with Glennon starting in place of the injured Daniel Jones last week. He totaled a season-high 61 yards on those four grabs. Glennon was hurt, but the team is optimistic that he will be back this week. The Chargers have given up nine touchdowns to tight ends this season and close to 700 yards.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Football Team vs. Cowboys

With Logan Thomas hurt, Seals-Jones steps into the void for Washington, assuming he’s cleared to play this week. He did get in a limited practice on Wednesday, a step in the right direction. Washington leans on its tight ends pretty heavily in the passing game, and Dallas has given up more than 700 yards and four touchdowns to the position.

Austin Hooper, Browns vs. Ravens

Opponents love to throw to their tight ends against the Ravens. And only five teams have allowed more catches to opposing tight ends than Baltimore. Hooper had just three targets, catching none, the last time these two teams played, but with David Njoku on the COVID list and Harrison Bryant dealing with an ankle injury, Hooper could be the last man standing at tight end for the Browns this week.