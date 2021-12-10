Best wide receiver streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

Week 14 is here and the fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon as we make our way towards the end of the season. We have four teams on bye, plenty of injuries to go around and more players added to the Covid-19 list seemingly every day. Whatever situation is affecting your lineup, you may need a wide receiver streamer to fill-in in an important Week 14 matchup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Moore has been a top-10 receiver in three of his last five games. The Jets have lost Corey Davis for the season with an injury so Moore’s volume could increase even Moore than it already has in recent weeks. That’s scary to think about, but in a great matchup, Moore has impressive upside.

Renfrow has been a target machine this season and he has at least eight targets in five of his last six games. He also has back-to-back games with at least 100 yards receiving. When he took on the Chiefs in Week 10, he caught seven of his nine targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. Look for the Raiders to lean on him again.

Keenan Allen is currently on the Covid-19 list at the time of this writing and is questionable to play. If he misses the game against the Giants, that opens the door for Williams to become fantasy-relevant again. Williams looked like a league winner through the first five weeks of the season and completely fell off. If Allen misses this game, it could be the spark Williams needs to get back to fantasy production.