Best running back streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

It is Week 14 of the NFL and the fantasy football season is winding down. This week could be your last chance to make that push to get into the playoffs. Matchups are as important as ever and you need to make the best decisions for an optimized lineup to give yourself the best chances to come away with the all-important victory.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Hubbard will be the Panthers starting running back duties for the Panthers with Christian McCaffrey sidelined for the rest of the season. The team also fired their OC this week so the new gameplan should hopefully help open up the offense. When Hubbard took on the Falcons in Week8 and he was the overall RB20 that week.

The Titans are coming off a bye week and it admittedly will be interesting to see who between Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard gets the starting nod, but I don’t think it really matters. In Week 12, Foreman had 109 yards rushing and in Week 14, he takes on the Jaguars who are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Freeman appears to have established himself as the lead running back for the Ravens. The Browns are fairly stingy against the run, but Freeman has seen enough volume that he does have upside this week. He took on the Browns in Week 12 and had 16 carries for 52 yards. He added eight yards on a lone target that he brought in. I think Freeman uses the momentum from his Week 13 RB9 performance to per a more productive rusher against the Browns and has another good rushing week.