Best quarterback streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

We are in Week 14 and the fantasy football playoffs are looming with some leagues starting theirs next week. Matchups are as important as ever and with four fantasy-relevant quarterbacks on bye this week, you may be looking for a streaming option for your lineup.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Newton was atrocious in Week 13 completing only five passes for 92 yards. In typical Newton fashion though, he did have a short rushing touchdown before being pulled for PJ Walker. The Panthers fired their OC this week and the Falcons are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. If Newton has another fantasy-relevant performance in him this season, it should come this week.

When Carr took on the Chiefs in Week 10, he had 19 fantasy points and was the overall QB7 for the week. He had 261 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Tight end Darren Waller is on track to be back, but even if he does miss another game, Carr has developed a solid rapport with his other pass-catchers and has a good enough matchup that he can crack your lineup.

Heinicke hasn’t been on as hot of a tear as he was a few weeks ago, but he is coming off a decent game against the Raiders. Heinicke had 196 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The Cowboys defense is giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The best news about this matchup is the teams meet again in Week 16 so if Heinicke goes off this week, he can be used for your lineup again then.