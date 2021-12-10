How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 16

The Premier League enters Matchday 16 on Friday, December 10 as relegation candidates Brentford and Watford square off. Neither group is quite in the bottom three at the moment but there’s enough danger with a little over half the season left. Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are all in action Saturday as the trio looks to create more separation from challengers at the top of the table.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Arsenal has fallen off the title pace after disappointing losses in the last two Premier League games. The Gunners look to avoid a third straight defeat when they face Southampton. West Ham United and Tottenham are heating up of late. Both London clubs will be in action Sunday as they look to keep their winning ways going.

EPL Matchday 16 schedule

Friday, December 10

Brentford vs. Watford, 3:00 p.m. ET — NBC Sports, Universo

Saturday, December 11

Manchester City vs. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. ET — NBC Sports, Universo

Chelsea vs. Leeds United, 10:00 a.m. ET — Peacock

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10:00 a.m. ET — USA, Universo

Arsenal vs. Southampton, 10:00 a.m. ET — NBC Sports

Norwich City vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. ET — NBC, Universo

Sunday, December 12

Burnley vs. West Ham United, 9:00 a.m. ET — NBC Sports

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United, 9:00 a.m. ET — Peacock

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9:00 a.m. ET — Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m. ET — NBC Sports, Telemundo