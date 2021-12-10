49ers vs. Bengals game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

A week after a convincing win over the Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals lost last week to the Chargers. They put themselves in a deep hole in that one, nearly digging themselves out, but ultimately it wasn’t enough. The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a disappointing loss of their own, to a Seahawks team that looked dead in the water prior to last week. Now, with both teams clinging to slim playoff hopes, the Bengals will host the 49ers on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers-Bengals matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Bengals Week 14 odds

Spread: 49ers -2

Point total: 49

Moneyline: 49ers -125, Bengals +105

Our picks for 49ers vs. Bengals

Pick against the spread: Bengals +2.5

Both of these teams looked flat last week, but ups-and-downs have been a particular issue for the Bengals. They’ve failed to cover in four of their last five home games, and they’ve lost 10 of their last 13 against NFC teams. But this is scheduled to be an “up” week for the Bengals. They should bounce back against a banged-up Niners team.

Over/under: Over 49

Cincinnati’s been pretty good when it comes to hitting the over; it’s happened in five of their last six games and in four out of six home games. The biggest question mark for the point total is just how healthy San Francisco’s offensive skill players will be.

Preferred player prop: Will be updated when props are posted

