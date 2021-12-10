Falcons vs. Panthers game picks, best bets for Week 14 NFL season

One look at their records and it might surprise you to see that both the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons each have five wins so far this season. Both teams have stumbled upon hard times more recently, each squad dropping four of their last five. The Panthers lost their last two, but they have a good chance to snap that skid this week when the Falcons come to town for a relatively meaningless NFC South showdown.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-Panthers matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Panthers Week 14 odds

Spread: Panthers -2.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Falcons +120, Panthers -140

Our picks for Falcons vs. Panthers

Pick against the spread: Panthers -2.5

Home games aren’t going well for the Panthers this season. They’ve lost their last four at Bank of America Stadium. They’ve also failed to cover in seven of their last eight as favorites against their fellow NFC teams. But the Falcons have a knack for helping teams snap a slump. No team in the league has been more generous to opposing defenses this season, and there’s just not enough left on the roster to put up much of a fight against a Panthers defense that’s playing a little better lately.

Over/under: Under 42

Five of the last six games between these two teams have hit the under, and only two of four games at home have gone over for the Panthers. Both teams are in the bottom third of the league when it comes to scoring.

Preferred player prop: Cam Newton under 192.5 passing yards

Sure, it’s not that hard to rack up passing stats against the Falcons, but Newton hasn’t been a very good passer since returning to Carolina this season. Last week, he had just 92 yards through the air, and the week before that, his first start for the Panthers, he had 189 against Washington, another pass-friendly defense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.